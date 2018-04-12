12.04.18: Technology in practice

The latest AJ features building studies of Hawkins\Brown’s new facility for University College London on the former Olympics media centre site in east London; factory-built housing for Urban Splash designed by George Clarke and TDO Architecture; and Jamie Fobert’s remodelling of Kettle’s Yard art gallery in Cambridge. PLUS We investigate the procurement process that led to Foster + Partners winning the Upper Orwell Crossings bridge project in Ipswich; and a design charrette proposes alternative futures for Durham University’s demolition-threatened Dunelm House.
