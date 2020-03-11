12.03.20: Council housing

The AJ looks at recent housing schemes with studies of two HTA Design infill projects for the Croydon Smaller Sites Programme; two schemes for downsizers in Barking & Dagenham by Peter Barber Architects; and the latest fruits of Doncaster Council’s housing programme, designed by its in-house team. We also examine the resurgence of council house-building. PLUS designs from the Liverpool’s Forgotten Spaces charrette; the latest from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry as refurbishment architect Studio E takes the stand; and Maria Smith calls for a boycott of the Ministry of Housing’s House of 2030 design competition.
000 cvr landscape website ajw 200312
Subscriber?
To view this issue, log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.
Want to buy this issue?
You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it right now!
000 sprd ajw 200312