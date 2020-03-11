Unsupported browser

12.03.20: Council housing

The AJ takes a look at recent housing schemes with studies of two HTA Design infill projects for the Croydon Smaller Sites Programme; two schemes for downsizers in Barking & Dagenham by Peter Barber Architects; and the latest fruits of Doncaster Council’s housing programme, designed by its in-house team. We also examine the resurgence of council house-building. PLUS designs from the Liverpool’s Forgotten Spaces charrette; the latest from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry as refurbishment architect Studio E takes the stand; and Maria Smith calls for a boycott of the Ministry of Housing’s House of 2030 design competition.

Council housing cover

Council housing cover

