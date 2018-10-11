Unsupported browser

11.10.18: V&A Dundee

11 October, 2018

The latest AJ features building studies of Kengo Kuma’s long-awaited V&A Dundee; David Chipperfield Architects’ redevelopment of Selfridges in London; and Park House, a hotel and housing scheme in London’s Stratford by East Architecture. PLUS Unpicking the row over Amin Taha’s Clerkenwell Close building; the AJ talks to 2019 RIBA Gold Medal winner Nicholas Grimshaw; we examine how will the combustible cladding ban affect architects; the implications of Theresa May’s pledge to end the cap on council borrowing to fund housing; and the shortlisted projects for this year’s AJ Architecture Awards.

  • Netherlea suhuha crop

    Sutherland Hussey Harris gets go-ahead for homes with views of V&A Dundee

    31 August 2018

    Sutherland Hussey Harris has submitted plans for this 29-flat scheme on the opposite side of the River Tay from Kengo Kuma’s soon-to-open V&A Dundee

  • Sir nicholas grimshaw + rick roxburgh hi res

    Nicholas Grimshaw wins RIBA Royal Gold Medal

    27 September 2018

    Pioneer of High-Tech architecture Nicholas Grimshaw has won the 2019 RIBA Royal Gold Medal in recognition of his lifetime’s work

  • Adjaye and jury 2018

    David Adjaye to chair 2018 RIBA Stirling Prize jury

    7 September 2018

    Architect David Adjaye has been announced as chair of this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize jury

