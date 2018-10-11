11.10.18: V&A Dundee

The latest AJ features building studies of Kengo Kuma’s long-awaited V&A Dundee; David Chipperfield Architects’ redevelopment of Selfridges in London; and Park House, a hotel and housing scheme in London’s Stratford by East Architecture. PLUS Unpicking the row over Amin Taha’s Clerkenwell Close building; the AJ talks to 2019 RIBA Gold Medal winner Nicholas Grimshaw; we examine how will the combustible cladding ban affect architects; the implications of Theresa May’s pledge to end the cap on council borrowing to fund housing; and the shortlisted projects for this year’s AJ Architecture Awards.
