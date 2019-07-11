Unsupported browser

11.07.19: Housing

11 July, 2019

The AJ homes edition looks at east London’s Fish Island Village featuring housing by Haworth TompkinsPitman Tozer and Lyndon Goode; as well as Graeme Nicholls Architects’ twin-block development of flats in Ashtree Road, Glasgow; and we ask whether a slew of factory-built schemes means the modular housing future has finally arrived. PLUS a building study of Marks Barfield’s Cambridge Mosque; architect Chris Hildrey explains how his Proxy Address scheme helps homeless people access services; the finalists in the MK:U competition to design a new university in Milton Keynes; and the shortlisted schemes in this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards

000 cvr webno ajw 190711

