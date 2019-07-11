11.07.19: Housing

The AJ homes edition looks at east London’s Fish Island Village featuring housing by Haworth Tompkins, Pitman Tozer and Lyndon Goode; as well as Graeme Nicholls Architects’ twin-block development of flats in Ashtree Road, Glasgow; and we ask whether a slew of factory-built schemes means the modular housing future has finally arrived. PLUS a building study of Marks Barfield’s Cambridge Mosque; architect Chris Hildrey explains how his Proxy Address scheme helps homeless people access services; the finalists in the MK:U competition to design a new university in Milton Keynes; and the shortlisted schemes in this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards.
000 cvr webno ajw 190711
Subscriber?
To view this issue, log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.
Want to buy this issue?
You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it right now!
000 sprd shopify ajw 190711