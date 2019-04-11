11.04.19: Cultural buildings

Four building studies are packed into our cultural special issue: 6a architects’ MK Gallery; Carmody Groarke’s Windermere Jetty Museum; Foster + Partners’ Norton Museum of Art in Florida; and Feilden Fowles’ Yorkshire Sculpture Park visitor centre. PLUS Sergison Bates’ Pompidou Brussels goes in for planning; is the Tulip the most controversial planning approval this century?; and the latest gender pay gap data shows the profession has a long way to go.
000 cvr web ajw 190411
Subscriber?
To view this issue, log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.
Want to buy this issue?
You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it right now!
000 cvr spread ajw 190411