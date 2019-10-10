10.10.19: Leisure and retail

The latest AJ features building studies of Peter Zumthor’s Secular Retreat holiday home in Devon; Invisible Studio’s glazed gym at Hadspen House in Somerset; and Wright & Wright’s Library and Study Centre for St John’s College, Oxford. PLUS The human cost of building Istanbul Airport – we report from the construction site where at least 55 workers have died; we talk to Yvonne Farrell, co-founder of Grafton Architects, awarded the 2020 RIBA Royal Gold Medal; and the winners of this year’s AJ Student Prize 2019; RIBA Stirling Prize, Doolan award, Stephen Lawrence Prize and inaugural Neave Brown Award for Housing.
