10.05.18: Regions + Race diversity survey

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.
The latest AJ gets out of London with building studies of Richard Murphy Architects’ Perth Theatre makeover in Scotland; Canoe Lake Leisure tennis pavilion in Southsea, Hampshire, by PAD studio; and Eric Parry Architects’ Cedars Hall music facility at Wells Cathedral Music School, Somerset. PLUS The results of the AJ’s Race Diversity in Architecture survey, run in collaboration with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust; ...