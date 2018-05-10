Unsupported browser

10.05.18: Regions + Race diversity survey

10 May, 2018

The latest AJ gets out of London with building studies of Richard Murphy Architects’ Perth Theatre makeover in Scotland; Canoe Lake Leisure tennis pavilion in Southsea, Hampshire, by PAD studio; and Eric Parry Architects’ Cedars Hall music facility at Wells Cathedral Music School, Somerset. PLUS The results of the AJ’s Race Diversity in Architecture survey, run in collaboration with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust; a profile of Eyal Weizman, founder of Turner Prize-nominated collective Forensic Architecture; and Catherine Slessor on High Tech.  

  • Cvr webbo 180510

    Architecture needs to acknowledge it has an issue with race

    9 May, 2018

    The AJ’s diversity survey shows that while many BAME architects experience racism in their work, most white respondents are unaware of it, writes Emily Booth

  • Cvr webbo 180510

    9 May 2018

    The latest AJ gets out of London with building studies of  Richard Murphy Architects’  Perth Theatre makeover in Scotland; Canoe Lake Leisure tennis pavilion in Southsea, Hampshire, by PAD studio ; and  Eric Parry Architects ’ Cedars Hall music facility at Wells Cathedral Music School, Somerset. PLUS The results of the AJ’s  Race Diversity in Architecture  survey, run in collaboration with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust; a profile of Eyal Weizman, founder of Turner Prize-nominated collective  Forensic Architecture ; and Catherine Slessor on  High Tech .    

  • Ldb entrance 2016 credit bradley lloyd barnes

    Forensic Architecture to represent UK at second London Design Biennale

    4 May 2018Ella Jessel

    An ’emotionally arresting’ installation by the Turner Prize-nominated Forensic Architecture collective has been announced as the UK’s exhibit for the second London Design Biennale

  • The sultan nazrin sh 2176 nick kane pressimage 2

    RIBA reveals finalists for South region award 2018

    22 March 2018

    The AJ can reveal the 12 buildings shortlisted for RIBA regional awards in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire

  • Forensic architecture collage by forensic architecture

    Forensic Architecture shortlisted for 2018 Turner Prize

    26 April 2018Greg Pitcher

    A research-led architecture practice has been shortlisted for the Turner Prize for its exhibitions of investigative work into incidents including alleged race-motivated murder

