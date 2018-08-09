Unsupported browser

09.08.18: Public realm

9 August, 2018

The latest AJ focuses on landscape and public realm with studies of John Puttick Associates’ Preston Bus Station refurb, new buildings for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre by Reed Watts and the mighty reworking of London Bridge station by Grimshaw to a masterplan by tp bennett. In News, Will Hurst asks whether the Garden Bridge trustees could be personally liable for the losses accrued by the scrapped Thames crossing; Ella Jessel visits two south London estates to learn what residents think of the London Mayor’s regeneration ballots; and Colin Marrs looks at Margate’s revival.

