09.04.20: Cultural buildings

The latest AJ features two cultural buildings: Glenn Howells’ new home for English National Ballet in London’s Docklands; and stephenson STUDIO’s Oglesby Centre rehearsal facility for Manchester’s Hallé orchestra. PLUS We investigate how architecture students are coping with the coronavirus shutdown; Feilden Fowles wins its biggest project to date – an entrance hall for York’s National Railway Museum; and we launch our new Sketchbook feature with drawings by Alan Dunlop.
