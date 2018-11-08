Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

08.11.18: Homes

8 November, 2018

The latest AJ features building studies of four housing projects: Ordnance Road in Enfield by Peter Barber Architects; Hortsley retirement housing in East Sussex by RCKa; Barbauld Road in Stoke Newington by Stephen Taylor Architects; and Anderston Regeneration Phases 4 and 5 in Glasgow by Collective Architecture. PLUS The AJ’s Parenting Survey shows architecture is struggling to adapt to a flexible work culture; the FaulknerBrown-led revised design for Bishopsgate Goodsyard; and the government’s newly launched ‘beauty’ watchdog sparks alarm.

000 cvr web ajw 181108

000 cvr web ajw 181108

Subscriber?

To view this issue, log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.

Want to buy this issue? 

You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it right now! 

000 cvr spread ajw 181108

000 cvr spread ajw 181108

Tags

You might also like...