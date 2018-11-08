08.11.18: Homes

The latest AJ features building studies of four housing projects: Ordnance Road in Enfield by Peter Barber Architects; Hortsley retirement housing in East Sussex by RCKa; Barbauld Road in Stoke Newington by Stephen Taylor Architects; and Anderston Regeneration Phases 4 and 5 in Glasgow by Collective Architecture. PLUS The AJ’s Parenting Survey shows architecture is struggling to adapt to a flexible work culture; the FaulknerBrown-led revised design for Bishopsgate Goodsyard; and the government’s newly launched ‘beauty’ watchdog sparks alarm.
