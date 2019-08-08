08.08.19: Recycle, Reuse, Revisit

We profile three sustainable projects in this special issue. Two are in Europe: Resource Rows in Copenhagen by Lendager Group, and Lacaton & Vassal’s Grand-Parc refurb, Bordeaux. We also revisit Hopkins Architects’ Living Planet Centre six years after completion to see how it’s performing. PLUS a news feature looks at how material passports – literally finding value among rubble – may be a gamechanger for construction; we reveal the winners of a contest to design affordable housing in the rural North; and summarise the discussion from a recent masterclass on fire safety.