08.08.19: Recycle, Reuse, Revisit

We profile three sustainable projects in this special issue. Two are in Europe: Resource Rows in Copenhagen by Lendager Group, and Lacaton & Vassal’s Grand-Parc refurb, Bordeaux. We also revisit Hopkins Architects’ Living Planet Centre six years after completion to see how it’s performing. PLUS a news feature looks at how material passports – literally finding value among rubble – may be a gamechanger for construction; we reveal the winners of a contest to design affordable housing in the rural North; and summarise the discussion from a recent masterclass on fire safety.
000 cvr web ajw 190808
Subscriber?
To view this issue, log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.
Want to buy this issue?
You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it right now!
000 cvr spread ajw 190808