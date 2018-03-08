08.03.18: Homes

The AJ homes issue features studies of two Bristol schemes on former garage sites by Emmett Russell Architects; New Mildmay in east London by Feilden Clegg Bradley and Matthew Lloyd Architects; and Weston Street mansion block in Bermondsey by AHMM. We also look at the growing popularity of co-housing schemes, while Owen Hatherley despairs at the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station PLUS Kieran Timberlake Associates’ US Embassy in Nine Elms; the winners of this year’s Women in Architecture Awards; and Jane Drew Prize winner Amanda Levete talks about her career and approach to design.
