Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

08.03.18: Homes

8 March, 2018

The AJ homes issue features studies of two Bristol schemes on former garage sites by Emmett Russell Architects; New Mildmay in east London by Feilden Clegg Bradley and Matthew Lloyd Architects; and Weston Street mansion block in Bermondsey by AHMM. We also look at the growing popularity of co-housing schemes, while Owen Hatherley despairs at the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station PLUS Kieran Timberlake Associates’ US Embassy in Nine Elms; the winners of this year’s Women in Architecture Awards; and Jane Drew Prize winner Amanda Levete talks about her career and approach to design.

000 cvr webbo 180308

000 cvr webbo 180308

Subscriber?

To view this issue, please log in and select ‘My AJ’ on the menu bar. Click ‘Digital editions’ to read your AJ.

Want to buy this issue? 

You can buy a copy of the issue by clicking here – or become an AJ subscriber and read it online right now! 

000 spread webbo 180308

000 spread webbo 180308

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.