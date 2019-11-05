07.11.19: Houses and housing

The issue features four residential building studies: Bell Phillips’ three housing schemes for Sutton Council; Collective Architecture’s refurbishment of Glasgow’s Cedar Court high rise blocks; Alma-nac’s House Within a House extension in south-east London; and Nithurst Farm on the South Downs by Adam Richards Architects. PLUS The findings of the first phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry; the launch of an architectural trade union to tackle low pay, long hours and discrimination; and Los Angeles practice wHY’s rejigged designs for the Ross Pavilion in Edinburgh.



