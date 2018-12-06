Unsupported browser

06.12.18: AJ Architecture Awards

6 December, 2018

The latest issue features this year’s AJ Architecture Awards with 73 pages of winning and shortlisted schemes. There are also building studies of Witherford Watson Mann’s opera house at Nevill Holt in Leicestershire; and a partially subterranean north London house by Takero Shimazaki Architects. PLUS The era of the super low fee bid is back in a new wave of aggressive fee-cutting; and we meet Emma Dent Coad, the architectural historian elected MP for Kensington just days before the Grenfell Tower fire.

000 cover webbo ajw 181206

000 cover webbo ajw 181206

000 spread webbo ajw 181206

000 spread webbo ajw 181206

