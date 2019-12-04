Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

05.12.19: Birmingham

The AJ focuses on the UK’s second-largest city with a study of Graeme Massie Architects’ reworking of Centenary Square; Joe Holyoak evaluates 10 years of Birmingham’s Big City Plan; we examine the impending regeneration of the Ladywood estate; West Midlands mayor Andy Street explains how HS2 could have a transformational effect on the city; and we hear the views of five Birmingham practices: APEC, BPN, Glenn Howells, Intervention Architecture and Sjölander da Cruz. PLUS A building study of the Brunel Building in Paddington by Fletcher Priest Architects; and should signatories to Architects Declare be designing new airports?

Click on cover below to read

000 cvr ajw 191205

000 cvr ajw 191205

Tags

You might also like...

  • 000 cvr ajw 191205

    05.12.19: Birmingham

    4 December 2019

    The AJ focuses on the UK’s second-largest city with a study of  Graeme Massie Architects ’ reworking of Centenary Square; Joe Holyoak evaluates 10 years of Birmingham’s  Big City Plan ; we examine the impending regeneration of the  Ladywood estate ; West Midlands mayor Andy Street explains how  HS2  could have a transformational effect on the city; and we hear the views of five Birmingham practices:  APEC ,  BPN ,  Glenn Howells ,  Intervention Architecture  and  Sjölander da Cruz . PLUS A building study of the Brunel Building in Paddington by  Fletcher Priest Architects ; and should signatories to Architects Declare be designing new  airports ?

  • Img 8528

    Birmingham focus: Will Ladywood learn the lessons of the past?

    5 December 2019

    The sprawling post-war housing estate is earmarked for an ambitious regeneration scheme – but there are concerns that its residents’ voices will not be heard. Ella Jessel reports

  • 1346_FP459132_indesign

    Climate crisis: should architects still be designing airports?

    26 November 2019

    Given the climate emergency and the amount of carbon dioxide created by air travel should architects still be working on airport projects? The AJ asked some of the nation’s leading practices whether the industry should think twice about airport work

  • Glenn howells

    Mayor could save TfL-backed Glenn Howells housing scheme

    2 September 2019Greg Pitcher

    Sadiq Khan has handed a lifeline to a Glenn Howells Architects 619-home scheme in south-east London after Greenwich councillors voted to reject it