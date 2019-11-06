Insulation fire performance – looking beyond the label

Construction materials are frequently described as ‘combustible’ or ‘non-combustible’. While these labels imply a clear distinction in fire performance, this can be misleading.

In practice, testing has shown there is a wide divergence in how materials described as ‘combustible’ perform when exposed to fire. For example, the impact that products such as polyethylene (PE) cored aluminium composite material panels (ACMs) have on fire spread has been shown to be several orders of magnitude greater than that of commonly used ‘combustible’ insulation, such as phenolic. Full-scale testing of complete cladding systems has also shown that those featuring ‘combustible’ materials can perform just as well as those without.

Comparison

To explore this, Kingspan Insulation ran separate indicative reaction to fire tests of Kingspan Kooltherm K15 Rainscreen Board, recognised as ‘combustible’, and a rock mineral fibre insulant with a density of 40kg/m3+100kg/m3, recognised as ‘non-combustible’, which can be viewed in the link below.

In the indicative ISO 11925-3 tests, a roofers torch was applied to a point on the face of the insulation material for three minutes. The torch is the most onerous heat source referenced in the standard in terms of average heat transfer (140 kW/m2).

To compare their reaction to fire performance, the observations described in section 17 of the testing standard were used:

1. Whether the surface persistently flames for at least four seconds after the torch was removed (sustained ignition).

2. Whether unsustained flashes or flames, lasting less than four seconds, appear on the surface of the material after the torch was removed (transient ignition).

3. Whether flaming reached any edge during application of the ignition source within four seconds of the end of the flame application time.

4. Whether debris flowed or separated from the material, falling beyond its lower edge and continuing to flame/glow as it fell.

As can be seen in the video, in both tests any visual flaming ceases immediately after the ignition source is withdrawn from the face of the test sample. Therefore, neither sustained nor transient ignition was observed. In addition, no flaming debris was created in either test and the flames (or glowing) did not reach the edge of the samples during the three-minute application or in the four seconds afterwards. This shows that neither material propagated the flame produced by the heat source.

At the end of the video, you can see that both samples are similar in appearance. Both have visible marks where the ignition source impinged on the samples, however, the integrity in both instances has not been compromised. When cut in half, it is further apparent that the surface of the materials has prevented the ignition source penetrating to the other side of the material.

So, despite one product being recognised as ‘combustible’ and the other being recognised as ‘non-combustible’, little difference can be observed in the reaction to fire performance of the products within this test.

Large-scale testing

In Kingspan Insulation’s opinion, the most accurate measure of the real-life performance of cladding systems is through large-scale tests such as BS 8414, which examine products in the context of the systems they will actually be installed as part of. In England, complete external wall systems which have been tested to BS 8414 under the criteria within BR 135 can be specified for ‘non-relevant buildings’ (those not defined within regulation 7(4) of the Building Regulations) with habitable storeys above 18m from ground level.

Kingspan Insulation is committed to a continued program of testing, both independently and collaboratively, to increase the breadth of BS 8414 fire test data for its external wall products in common build–ups.

kingspaninsulation.co.uk/thefactsmatter