Watch: RIBA Stirling Prize 2019 films

This week’s top stories reviewed by the AJ’s Simon Aldous: Grafton wins RIBA Gold Medal • Zaha Hadid Architects Beijing airport opens • Government launches new design guide • Housing association puts all new schemes on hold • Viñoly to design Hackney Tesco
The AJ celebrates this year’s Stirling Prize shortlist with building studies of the six finalists: Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton; Goldsmith Street by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley; London Bridge Station by Grimshaw; Nevill Holt Opera by Witherford Watson Mann; the Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience by Rogers Stirk Harbour ...