Sponsored feature: GKD’s Golden metal fabric aids world-class concert acoustics

Renowned American acoustician Larry Kirkegaard employed metal fabric from GKD – Gebr Kufferath AG – over a large area in his redesign of the Koningin Elisabethzaal in Antwerp. Beside acoustic neutrality, its exclusive appearance, flexibility, installation versatility, and robustness are what spoke in favour of the woven texture. Golden fabric on the ceiling, rear wall of the stage and parapets makes a key contribution to the uniquely immersive and spatial sound experience of the 2,000m² concert hall.

Kirkegaard has created a visually fascinating concert hall with truly world-class acoustics

Some 1,600m² of the powder-coated Alu 6010 fabric type were used to clad the moving reflectors, suspended from the ceiling, as well as 204 partially wave-shaped frames. Together with the movable reflectors on the rear wall of the stage, which are clad in the same fabric, these allow the sound to spread throughout the entire hall. On the ceiling, the semi-transparent membranes also conceal the technology above.

The metallic fabric experts from GKD were also responsible for fitting the 4m-long, 2.5m-wide panels to the frame provided by the customer, as well as for precise production of the numerous cutouts in the ceiling panels for lamps and sprinklers. To guarantee the requisite homogeneous colour, GKD coated the fully fitted frame in the desired golden tone as a complete construction.

The parapets of the two galleries are clad with a total of 400m² of Omega 1520 stainless-steel mesh on both the front and back. The golden-coated weft wire of the cable mesh makes the textile cladding of the two angled balustrades a shimmering counterpart to the stage and ceiling. It moulds to fit the shape and, as it is mounted in the direction of the wire, is also resistant to knocks and jolts. Slightly conical panel trimming allows the cladding to follow the elements of the curved parapet precisely. With his redesign of the Koningin Elisabethzaal, Kirkegaard has created a visually fascinating concert hall with truly world-class acoustics.

www.gkd.de