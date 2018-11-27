Sponsored feature: GKD metal fabric gives racecourse a golden glow

The Longchamp Racecourse in Paris is steeped in tradition. In redesigning the venue, French architect Dominique Perrault chose gold-coloured metal fabric from GKD – Gebr. Kufferath AG for the cladding of the façades, walls, and interior ceilings.

The famous racecourse in the heart of Paris is the venue for one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. Thanks to the redesign, however, it has now also become an attractive open-air stage for events aimed at a broader and younger audience.

The core element of the venue is its four-storey grandstand, which Perrault gave a silhouette reminiscent of a galloping racehorse. By doing so, he created an organic connection between the 160m-long stands and the landscape of the neighbouring Bois de Boulogne, as well as establishing the infrastructure required for horse racing.

Spiral-mesh sliding shutters installed on the stage and pavilipons convey a sense of Mediterranean elegance

The shelf-like design of the grandstand, which is open at both the front and the rear, therefore grants 360-degree views of the stables, parade ring, racecourse, and park landscape.

This concept of visual openness is underlined by storey-height, horizontally movable solar protection elements made of golden Escale 7 x 1.5 stainless steel fabric. The sliding shutters made of spiral mesh have been installed on the stage and pavilions along the representative stairway at the main entrance, and convey a sense of Mediterranean elegance. The open fabric structure gently filters daylight and allows it into the interior rooms, while also granting the guests unrestricted views of the picturesque surroundings.

Providing effective solar protection, the 3m-high and 1.70m-wide movable panels support the venue’s sophisticated energy concept, which complies with the HQE Standard (Haute Qualité Environnementale) throughout.

To improve the room acoustics in the corridors of the grandstand, characterised by reverberant glass and concrete surfaces, Perrault selected acoustically effective AMP fabric from GKD. The large-format golden ceiling elements optimise the reverberation time and underline the spaciousness of the corridors.

Perrault combined panels made of golden spiral fabric, suspended vertically from the ceiling, with huge chandeliers, whose slick tubes and cables are reminiscent of a horse’s harness. Large-format wall hangings made from the same golden Escale 7 x 1 fabric also clad the walls above the windows in the Salon Présidentiel. The textile structure of the metal fabric softens the height of the room and lends it a sense of elegant comfort.

Photograph © Vincent Fillon/ Dominique Perrault Architecte/ Adagp

www.gkd.de