Rogers Stirk Harbour’s Hammersmith town hall overhaul finally approved

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) has finally been given the green light for its high-profile revamp of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith town hall and surroundings

Hammersmith & Fulham Council approved plans on Tuesday evening (12 February) for the overhaul of the 1970s town hall, a joint venture between the local authority and developer A2 Dominion.

The King Street redevelopment also includes adding 4,500m² of new civic office space, a publicly accessible roof terrace.

The wider scheme also includes housing, a public piazza, a community cinema to replace the recently demolished Cineworld, incubator office space and artists’ studios.

The practice was appointed in autumn 2017, replacing Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands (LDS) after the west London local authority tore up a deal with the previous developers, a joint venture between Grainger and Helical Bar.

LDS’s plans for the site, which were approved in 2013 were later deemed unviable by Grainger and Helical Bar. LDS had itself replaced Sheppard Robson when the latter’s proposals for the west London plot were scrapped following concerns over the scheme’s height.

RSHP project architect Mark Rintoul described the scheme as a ‘civic campus with access for all’. He added: ‘The proposed Town Hall refurbishment and new-build element secures the building’s future as the civic heart of the borough, consolidating council offices, functions and operations in one place.

‘This is a confident intervention that respects the host building and completes its architectural expression. It is an opportunity for the positive renewal of West King Street and for a new town hall fitting of the council’s aspirations and ambition.’