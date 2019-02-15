Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Rogers Stirk Harbour’s Hammersmith town hall overhaul finally approved

15 February, 2019 By

Rshp hammersmith town hall approved feb 2019 (1)

Approved February 2019: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme which includes the revamp of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith town hall

1/32

Hide caption

  • Rshp hammersmith town hall approved feb 2019 (1)

    Approved February 2019: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme which includes the revamp of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith town hall

  • Rshp hammersmith town hall approved feb 2019 (2)

    Approved February 2019: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme which includes the revamp of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith town hall

  • Rshp hammersmith town hall approved feb 2019 (3)

    Approved February 2019: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme which includes the revamp of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith town hall

  • Rshp hammersmith town hall approved feb 2019 (4)

    Approved February 2019: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme which includes the revamp of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith town hall

  • Rshp hammersmith town hall approved feb 2019 (5)

    Approved February 2019: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme which includes the revamp of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith town hall

  • Rshp hammersmith town hall approved feb 2019 (6)

    Approved February 2019: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme which includes the revamp of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith town hall

  • Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - town hall extension - north facade

    Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - town hall extension - north facade

    Source:Hayes Davidson

  • Rshp hammersmith town hall april 2018 (5)

    Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - residential element, west walkway

    Source:Hayes Davidson

  • Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - cinema and office at the north west corner

    Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - cinema and office at the north west corner

    Source:Hayes Davidson

  • Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - town hall interior

    Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - town hall interior

    Source:Hayes Davidson

  • Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - residential element, west walkway

    Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - residential element, west walkway

    Source:Hayes Davidson

  • Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - town hall, south facade

    Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - town hall, south facade

    Source:Hayes Davidson

  • 11490 n15515 medium

    RSHP's proposals for the redevelopment of Hammersmith Town Hall and King Street [initial plans from November 2017]

    Source:RSHP

  • 11490 n15513 medium

    RSHP's proposals for the redevelopment of Hammersmith Town Hall and King Street [initial plans from November 2017]

    Source:RSHP

  • Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

    Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

  • Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

    Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

  • Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

    Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

  • Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

    Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

  • Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

    Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

  • Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

    Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

  • Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

    Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

  • Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

    Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands' redevelopment plans for Hammersmith in London

  • Rshp hammersmith town hall april 2018 (1)
  • Rshp hammersmith town hall april 2018 (2)
  • Sheppard Robson's shelved redevelopment of Hammersmith town centre in London

    Sheppard Robson's shelved redevelopment of Hammersmith town centre in London

  • Sheppard Robson's shelved redevelopment of Hammersmith town centre in London

    Sheppard Robson's shelved redevelopment of Hammersmith town centre in London

  • Rshp hammersmith town hall april 2018 (6)
  • Rshp hammersmith town hall april 2018 (5)
  • Sheppard Robson's shelved redevelopment of Hammersmith town centre in London

    Sheppard Robson's shelved redevelopment of Hammersmith town centre in London

  • Sheppard Robson's shelved redevelopment of Hammersmith town centre in London

    Sheppard Robson's shelved redevelopment of Hammersmith town centre in London

  • Rshp hammersmith town hall april 2018 (3)
  • Sheppard Robson's shelved redevelopment of Hammersmith town centre in London

    Sheppard Robson's shelved redevelopment of Hammersmith town centre in London

  • Comment

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) has finally been given the green light for its high-profile revamp of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith town hall and surroundings

Hammersmith & Fulham Council approved plans on Tuesday evening (12 February) for the overhaul of the 1970s town hall, a joint venture between the local authority and developer A2 Dominion.

The King Street redevelopment also includes adding 4,500m² of new civic office space, a publicly accessible roof terrace. 

The wider scheme also includes housing, a public piazza, a community cinema to replace the recently demolished Cineworld, incubator office space and artists’ studios.

The practice was appointed in autumn 2017, replacing Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands (LDS) after the west London local authority tore up a deal with the previous developers, a joint venture between Grainger and Helical Bar.

LDS’s plans for the site, which were approved in 2013 were later deemed unviable by Grainger and Helical Bar. LDS had itself replaced Sheppard Robson when the latter’s proposals for the west London plot were scrapped following concerns over the scheme’s height. 

RSHP project architect Mark Rintoul described the scheme as a ‘civic campus with access for all’. He added: ‘The proposed Town Hall refurbishment and new-build element secures the building’s future as the civic heart of the borough, consolidating council offices, functions and operations in one place.

‘This is a confident intervention that respects the host building and completes its architectural expression. It is an opportunity for the positive renewal of West King Street and for a new town hall fitting of the council’s aspirations and ambition.’

Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP's proposed King Street scheme - residential element, west walkway

Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP’s proposed King Street scheme - residential element, west walkway

Source: Hayes Davidson

Submitted for planning April 2018: RSHP’s proposed King Street scheme - residential element, west walkway

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs