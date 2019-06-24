Launch of Smart City 3D mapping platform VU.CITY a game-changer for architects

Having already been adopted by the majority of London’s local authorities, the tool is fast becoming a requirement for major development projects in the capital. Now, with the entire Greater London area complete and other major cities underway or finalised, Founding Director Jason Hawthorne explains why he believes the mass-adoption of VU.CITY is the most exciting industry development in a generation.

The ability to deliver high quality designs and illustrative materials in an efficient, cost-effective and timely manner relies on resources that can often be in short supply, whether that be personnel, software or hardware. The launch of VU.CITY to the mass market – with all of London mapped, increased accessibility and a new monthly subscription model - provides all practices with the tools to deliver these qualities in a manner that is easier, smarter and faster than ever before.

VU.CITY has created the most accurate and interactive, complete model of London. It is a Smart City platform that enables architects to understand their proposed schemes in context and make changes to height and massing quicker and easier than ever before.

It is one thing to create compelling and functional designs - but producing illustrative conceptual plans for proposals that aid presentations to clients and stakeholders can often be a time-consuming, costly and iterative process.

Over the past few years, through the feedback and testing with Architects, Developers, Planning Consultants and the Public Sector, we have advanced the VU.CITY platform so it is now ready for mass adoption and, having been used by two thirds of London’s local authorities and leading industry professionals over the past five years, we believe its wider introduction will revolutionise the global development industry.

The updated NPPF places an increased emphasis on pre-application discussions in producing efficient and effective planning outcomes. It is therefore important for architects to have the best tools at their disposal to facilitate meaningful discussions.

VU.CITY provides architects with clear materials when presenting their schemes at all levels – from members of the public at consultation events to town planners, politicians and design review panels.

With VU.CITY architects can create or import designs accurate to within 15cm and places them in landscapes containing all existing and major consented buildings.

The platform enables parties to place their scheme in as broad or narrow a context as needed, providing the ability to test views from anywhere in London and work in real time with the design team to suggest and try out alternative designs. This intelligent way of working reduces the number and iterations of AVRs needed by quickly establishing points that will have a material impact for the planning application.

VU.CITY has created the world’s largest, most accurate, interactive model of London

Massing can be increased or decreased essentially enabling live feedback on schemes, providing the potential to address pressure points before they are raised.

The platform even identifies issues with micro-climate studies early in the design lifecycle, for example daylight and sunlight, wind, traffic (with incorporation of Vissim data) and noise.

Ultimately, VU.CITY broadens the scope and role of the architect within a project and enables them to offer services to the client traditionally reserved for specialist advisors.

With London now complete and major city centres modelled, including Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast, Brighton, Oxford and New York, Paris, Bristol and Edinburgh underway. VU.CITY is ready to propel the development industry into the next generation of collaborative working.

Join the move towards a better, smarter way of working and register your interest with us today.

Testimonial David Roden Architects is an early adopter of the VU.CITY platform. The London-based practice has found VU.CITY invaluable during the pre-application process for a current scheme in Westminster. Project Director Zeya Win explains: “As with many Westminster schemes, we are working on a sensitive site where our response to the surrounding context and consideration of sightlines is key. The accuracy of VU.CITY has been incredibly helpful both for our internal design process and in talking to the planners. By looking at our scheme within the model of London we were able to spot and rectify potential issues really quickly then show the local authority an accurate and easily understandable 3D representation of the scheme in the context not just of what exists today, but also other schemes that have consent. It’s an amazing tool, and has saved us so much time throughout the design phases on this project so far.”