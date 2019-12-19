Kingspan: ‘Net zero energy and carbon are aspirations that need deliverable solutions’

Banner perspectives

High-performance products are essential in meeting net zero carbon emission targets, says Jonathan Ducker, head of regulatory affairs at Kingspan Insulation

In June of this year the UK became the first major economy in the world to pass laws to end its contribution to global warming by 2050. The target will require the UK to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, compared with the previous target of at least 80 per cent reduction from 1990 levels.

The impact of this target will be felt across all industries and in construction and building services there will need to be considerable legislative movement regarding the energy performance of buildings.

The current Approved Documents L1A and L2A (conservation of fuel and power) for new homes and non-domestic buildings have not changed since 2013 and guidelines pertaining to conservation of fuel and power for existing buildings have been essentially unchanged since 2010.

This year the government has published plans for a new version of Approved Document L1A (for energy efficiency of new homes) and F (for ventilation). Further plans for non-domestic buildings and existing ones are expected to be announced shortly.

The documents are currently out for consultation (Part L1A closes on 10 January 2020) and open for public debate. There will likely be no regulatory changes until October 2020 at the earliest, but manufacturers, installers and specifiers need to start understanding them now, not only so they can work within the guidelines but also for future product development.

There is a lack of knowledge in the market overall and we are keen to continue to be a first point of call for understanding requirements and for finding solutions.

Across the industry, the continued development of offsite technologies will be key; reducing the risks of poor on-site work and allowing buildings to be built more quickly while still meeting demanding energy-efficiency standards.

Allied to the growth in offsite, we also expect to see Passivhaus deployed at increasing scale on UK projects. The 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize-winning Goldsmith Street council housing scheme in Norwich, by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley, has highlighted how new methods can support this level of performance across an entire estate.

A similar Passivhaus scheme is under way at Rayne Park, which, like Goldsmith Street, is for the council-owned Norwich Regeneration Company. It features the Kingspan TEK Building System of structural insulated panels. Passivhaus offers a proven route to addressing the performance gap in the most comprehensive way.

As the trend, not to mention necessity, for retrofitting and refurbishing continues, it will be interesting to see the ongoing impact of two new standards: PAS 2030 and 2035 (introduced this year and compulsory for TrustMark certification from 2021). PAS 2030 is the standard that all Green Deal installers and all ECO (Energy Company Obligation) installers must be compliant with. PAS 2035 is the overarching document in the retrofit standards framework and takes a more holistic approach to retrofitting buildings; clarifying the qualifications and responsibilities of individual retrofit roles and requiring a proper assessment of a building to develop appropriate proposals and specifications of what work should be carried out.

In light of PAS 2030 and 2035, along with wider 2050 commitments, we expect to see lots more discussion of how to practically raise existing buildings to net zero standards. In terms of embodied carbon impact, the benefits of retrofit over demolition are clear, but any measures must be carefully considered in relation to the specific building. What works for one building will not work for others and different combinations of improvements will be required, based on the building itself.

Growing interest in how all elements of building design can affect users, including thermal comfort and daylighting, is another emerging trend. Again, this is about a holistic approach which properly considers how one element of specification can impact other aspects. For example, research shows that the performance of wall insulation and consequent thickness of walls and window reveals can have a notable impact on daylight within a space.

As the government looks to significantly cut carbon emissions by 2050, sustainability is fundamental to these efforts and is embedded in our own practice. Kingspan Insulation in Great Britain is already a net energy-neutral manufacturer and is looking to achieve that across its global estate by the close of 2020. Our primary focus is to research and develop the most thermally efficient insulation solutions on the market, providing practical ways to help specifiers maximise their building’s energy efficiency without compromising on aesthetic quality.

At the same time, products are only effective if they are installed correctly. For that reason, we look to deliver fast and accurate technical support to all our customers, including specifiers. This extends from detailed design services for certain products, such as our tapered roof insulation or vacuum insulation panel solutions (pictured), to tools and resources such as our online U-value calculator or building information modelling (BIM) objects and layer sets.

Problem-solving lies at the heart of the built environment. Net-zero energy and carbon are aspirations that need deliverable solutions. While delivering net zero energy and carbon on existing buildings will be more challenging, we believe net zero for new buildings is quite achievable long before 2050. Reducing energy demands presents an opportunity for Kingspan Insulation and we are excited to explore the possibilities with specifiers, installers, designers and architects. We regularly go to different sectors and ask: what’s important to you?

Part of our work is future-proofing, asking: how are people going to be building and what will they want from us in five to 10 years’ time? – even in 30 years’ time when, all going to plan, we will be a net zero nation.

