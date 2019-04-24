Intelligent home technology meets modern design in an elegant city villa

The modern villa is only a 15-minute walk from Nuremberg’s historic city centre. Its architecture is minimalistic, and the strict Bauhaus style is only relaxed by a cosy warm façade of larch wood. The house is equipped for the future with modern building technology and an intelligent KNX system. It will also adapt to the future needs of its occupants.

The deciding factors in purchasing the products were the quiet location and the proximity to the city centre. In accordance with the plans of att architekten the new city villa was built as a flat cubist structure with a smoothed white render. The wooden façade on the carport and garden side provides a warm contrast. The narrow vertical and horizontal windows on the street side offer sufficient privacy protection while still allowing light to enter the home. In contrast, open and bright living was requested on the garden side. As much nature as possible is integrated into the open living space through floor-to-ceiling windows and terrace doors.

A weather station analyses when the grass needs to be watered and controls watering accordingly

Cooking and dining areas are unobtrusively separated from the living area by a fireplace and multimedia wall which act as room dividers. There is a retreat area on the upper floor for working and sleeping as well as possible children’s rooms in the future.

The builder also showed foresight in having a KNX system installed. This system can be adapted flexibly and individually based on requirements. System Integrator Klaus Geyer from Eckental provided the necessary competence in planning and realising intelligent home technology. Preprogrammed light scenes are switched and the blinds are operated using the Gira operating devices and push-button sensors. The wastewater pumping system is monitored by the KNX system, as is the heating. In case of fault messages, the system automatically sends immediate text messages to the occupants.

The watering system which is also controlled via KNX is equally sophisticated. A weather station and humidity sensors analyse when the rose bed needs to be drizzled, the grass needs to be watered and the reeds need to be sprayed and control watering accordingly.

The doors and the gate can be opened using a Gira keypad. If no one is at home, door calls can also be received on a mobile phone and the door can also be opened in this manner if necessary. This is an enormous advantage for the working couple which is often away.

