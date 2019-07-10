Insulation in schools: complying with the latest guidelines

New Kingspan CPD: Learn how effective use of insulation can help architects comply with the latest guidelines on comfort in schools

Often designers can think that thermal comfort and daylighting will work against each other: insulating a building can mean thicker walls and, as such, less daylight. However, both are equally important for education buildings and can affect the learning capabilities of students. By using a thinner insulation material that has a lower lambda value, both can be achieved.

Thermal comfort

A poll by The Key, an independent organisation that provides advice and support to school leaders and governors, found that in the UK, more than a third of head teachers feel their facilities are not fit for purpose.

For the overwhelming part, mould, damp, unnecessary loss of heat, summer overheating, lack of learning spaces and poor air quality, are the primary reasons for this. Any one of these problems can detrimentally effect the attention span, productivity and overall performance of both the learner and educator.

To ensure education buildings provide a comfortable and safe learning environment, the government recently published an updated version of Building Bulletin 101 (BB101): Guidelines on ventilation, thermal comfort and indoor air quality in schools. Effective use of insulation materials can help designers to meet the new requirements for thermal comfort – delivering excellent Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ).

Education sector building cutaway wv

Daylighting

Similar to the effects of thermal comfort, daylight is essential for the health and wellbeing of students, with research showing that the provision of good quality natural light has a notable impact on student attainment.

Guidance from both the Education Funding Agency (EFA) and Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) suggest that natural daylighting should be the primary source of light within education spaces.

Whilst daylighting design tends to focus on the size and positioning of window arrangements, the thickness of wall constructions can also have a significant impact on light entering through windows. Recent research has shown that, by installing phenolic insulation instead of lower-performing materials, it is possible to keep both external wall and window reveal depths to a minimum – allowing natural light levels to be enhanced with a thermally efficient construction.

In our latest CPD, ‘Insulation4Education: Guidance on Thermal Comfort and Daylighting in the learning environment’, we look at how properly considering the requirements of an education building at the planning stage, and taking advantage of the benefits that high-performance insulation materials can offer both in terms of thermal comfort and daylighting, it should be possible to create an environment which safeguards wellbeing, boosts productivity and reduces absenteeism whilst also limiting the running costs and environmental impact of the buildings.

The CPD will cover:

the requirements of Building Bulletin (BB) 101: Guidelines on ventilation, thermal comfort and indoor air quality in schools;

thermal comfort recommendations in schools and how to meet Building Regulations Part L;

the effects thermal comfort can have on both the learner and educator in a learning environment;

how to improve airtightness and reduce thermal bridging;

daylighting and the impacts on health, wellbeing and performance; and

insulation solutions to meet the thermal comfort and daylighting requirements within an education building.

For more information or to book our CPD, please visit www.kingspan.com/gb/en-gb/products/insulation/services/continuing-professional-development-cpd