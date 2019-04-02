FSC in the city: ‘It means that you can prove it’s responsibly sourced’

SPONSORED FEATURE: A new video by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) UK showcases how FSC Project Certification helps Canary Wharf Group to prove that the timber they use is responsibly sourced, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

On the outside, Canary Wharf is built from steel, stone and glass…

But if you look closer, you will see that some of the world’s biggest projects require a massive amount of timber,

For Canary Wharf Group, building 14 million sq ft (1.3 million m²) of office space and retail malls on such a small footprint, as well as simultaneously creating the infrastructure of roads and associated utilities, public transport connections, pedestrian circulation and parks, has provided both a challenge and an opportunity.

To date, the group has responsibly sourced 18,000m³ of timber and completed five FSC-certified projects, including Crossrail Place (FSC-P001714), the new home for Canary Wharf Station. They currently have seven applicant projects in progress, using timber and wood products sourced in accordance with the FSC project certification standard.

‘We are passionate about designing, building and managing our buildings in an environmentally sustainable way and strive to achieve the highest standards at our projects. The group has received multiple awards for our sustainability efforts at sites ranging from the Crossrail station at Canary Wharf to 20 Fenchurch Street (the Walkie Talkie) in the heart of the City of London.’

Sir George Iacobescu CBE, chairman and CEO of Canary Wharf Group

FSC-certified projects include:

20 Fenchurch Street (FSC-P001553, 2013)

Sky garden 20 fenchurch street (c) cwg

Joint developers Canary Wharf Group and Land Securities set out to ensure the 38-storey tower, known as the Walkie Talkie, was one of the most sustainable buildings of its type in London, and deployed a number of innovative measures throughout the design, construction and operational phases. The commercial skyscraper was awarded full FSC Project Certification for the shell, core and full fit-out of the Sky Garden and restaurants, common areas, the pocket park, annexe building and levels 14, 15, 16, 17, 35, 36, 37. The building also achieved a BREEAM 2011 Excellent rating.

Crossrail (FSC-P001714, 2015)

Crossrail (c) cwg

Built within a vast cofferdam, surrounded by the water of the West India Quay dock, the new 250m-long Canary Wharf Crossrail station, is expected to open in 2019. 100,000 sq ft (9,300m²) of shops and leisure space can be found above the station. A 310m long roof-top garden runs along the top of structure, with a timber lattice roof allowing in light and rain. This city oasis is planted with a selection of species originating from historic British trading destinations.

FSC-applicant projects (under construction/review) include:

One Bank Street (FSC-P001654)

One bank street (c) cwg

One Bank Street is a 27-storey office building currently under construction at the western end of the Canary Wharf Estate. Built within a cofferdam within the South Dock, the building will provide over 700,000 sq ft (65,0300m²) of prime office space in a range of floor plate sizes, including several large floors for trading operations.

Newfoundland (FSC-P001716)

Newfoundland (c) cwg

The Newfoundland project is a 60-storey residential development at the western end of the Canary Wharf Estate. The Jubilee Line runs directly beneath the site. Newfoundland represents the first stage of new residential development at Canary Wharf and has been designed by renowned Mayfair-based architects, Horden Cherry Lee.

Southbank Place (FSC-P001718)

Southbank place (c) cwg

Joint venture developers Canary Wharf Group and Qatari Diar are working to revitalise the area around the landmark Shell Centre Tower with high-quality architecture and much improved public spaces. The tower will be complemented by seven new buildings. Approximately 800,000 sq ft (64,000m²) of office space (including the Shell Centre Tower), along with around 80,000sq ft (6,400m²) of new retail units, restaurants and cafés, will be accompanied by 790 new homes, including affordable housing.

To find out more about how procuring FSC-certified timber and other forest products can help your business to play their part in ensuring forests for all forever, click here.

Photography courtesy of Canary Wharf Group