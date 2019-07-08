Finding the tonic at UK Construction Week

Designing buildings in the current climate (both physically and politically) is nothing short of a headache for architects. Staying informed of the latest regulations and specifying the right materials while keeping on top of tight budgets is no simple feat

In an effort to remedy the situation, UK Construction Week (UKCW) returns between 8-10 October 2019 at the NEC in Birmingham, with opportunities to learn, explore and network all in one place. Split into six areas, UKCW brings experts from across the construction spectrum.

Innovation

New for 2019 is the Innovation Zone, in partnership with the Construction Innovation Hub. Experience live demonstrations and discover fresh and new ideas and see who wins ’UKCW Innovation Award 2019’ on Wednesday 9 October.

George Clarke’s educational charity, MOBIE, has also teamed up with the Hub to inspire future designers. The Student Design Challenge asked students to design the ultimate 21st-century house. They had to consider technology, affordability, size, space, family growth, sustainability, comfort, individuality and aesthetics. The winning design will be on display at UKCW.

Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) will be a key theme throughout the show with full-scale builds showcasing live demos of houses being assembled, BIM demos and simulations at the MMC Hub. The MMC Hub will tell the story of how offsite construction is being used beyond housing, in healthcare, education, leisure and retail.

The four full-scale buildings include:

Modular Care Annex for the healthcare sector

SIPS panel residential building

Modular Bathroom pod for high-end hotel sector

Offsite solutions for the education sector

Learn

Ukcw visitors watching a presentation (credit ukcw)

So much is going on in the world of design, specification and construction and the comprehensive conference programme and free CPD sessions will give further insight into key topics such as the circular economy and biodiversity with the opportunity to ask experts questions.

Hear from speakers from Homes England, Atkins, Multiplex, Mott McDonald, BRE, Passivhaus Trust, Project Etopia, bio materials expert Adaptavate, consultancy Action Sustainability plus many more. Understand more about deleterious materials, BIM, AI, modern methods of construction, the UK housing crisis and the economic forecast for the construction industry.

The show will also address day to day issues faced by architecture practices such as mental health, work balance and diversity. The new UKCW Careers Centre provides workshops on topics such as career progression and attracting and retaining talent. There is an advice centre too for a more in-depth chat with specialist advisers.

Products

Ukcw exhibitors demonstrating their product to visitors at uk construction week (credit ukcw)

Exhibitors will showcase sustainable living walls, high-end commercial tiles, decking, flooring, 3D printing, acoustic and soundproofing materials, BIM and CAD services and much more.

Get guidance from exhibitors on suitable applications for their products and how they can be used to drive sustainability and efficiency in the built environment. Exhibitor meetings can be booked online in advance of the show.

Celebrate

Ukcw (l r) barbara res, arleta andreasik paton and steph mcgovern (credit ukcw)

There is much to celebrate in the construction industry and following the success of the UKCW Construction Role Models initiative last year, nominations have quadrupled in 2019. All Role Models will be given the opportunity to speak at UKCW on the main stage and the overall 2019 Role Model of the Year will be announced on Wednesday 9 October by BBC’s Steph McGovern.

Architecture nominees include Albena Atanassova and Helen Taylor, Scott BrownRigg; Alexander Grigull, Grimshaw Architects; Anthony Willis, NWA Plc; Jason Whittall, One Creative Environments; John Clarke, Gateshead Council Design Service and Shiva Aghababaei, Tarh & Afarinesh.

Networking

Ukcw beer festival 2017 #3 (credit ukcw)

There are countless opportunities to network at UKCW this year and architecture practices are invited to hold their own events at the show, with support from UKCW, such as breakfast briefings and awards. New business and networking lounges will provide flexible spaces to meet up with new and old acquaintances or a quiet moment to catch up on your emails.

Free tickets for UKCW are available

www.ukconstructionweek.com