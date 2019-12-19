Eyrise®: ‘How energy-saving smart glass can help tackle the climate crisis’

Banner perspectives

The windows of Oscar Niemeyer’s Leipzig sphere show how glass can be an effective energy-saver, says Bruce Nicol, head of global design at Merck Window Technologies

An eye-catching mass of concrete and glass resembling an ‘oversized snowball’ is currently under construction on the outside of a new restaurant at the Kirow Factory in Leipzig, Germany. The structure, 12m in diameter, is one of the last designs of the celebrated Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, designed prior to his death in 2012.

The architects executing the design of ‘the Niemeyer sphere’, as it has been dubbed, needed special glass to reduce solar glare from its 147 windows. Niemeyer’s right-hand man, Jair Valera, and German architect Harald Kern decided to use a new type of ‘dynamic’ glass known as Eyrise® Dynamic Liquid Crystal Windows, that has been designed to modulate light and shade.

However, the glass used in the sphere’s windows has sustainability benefits, too. The material has been designed not only to regulate light transmission, but also to block out heat. Without these windows, the restaurant would be unbearably hot in the summer and require energy-guzzling air conditioning to cool it down.

The advent of variable dynamic, energy-saving glass is crucial as the built environment sector increasingly wakes up to its role in tackling the climate crisis. According to The International Energy Agency, an estimated 40 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions come from constructing, heating, cooling and demolishing buildings.

The spotlight has recently turned to architects’ and engineers’ use of materials such as concrete and glass. Glass making requires a lot of energy. Together, the world’s float glass plants, which create sheets of glass around the clock, produce a million tonnes of glass a week. Glass is made at 1,500°C and involves burning lots of fossil fuels.

Yet, while the up-front or embodied energy involved in the production of glass is high, it is the energy required to heat and cool glass buildings that has recently come under scrutiny. Concern over the material’s efficiency in use has led to calls from critics including the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, for glass-fronted ‘greenhouse’ skyscrapers to be banned.

However, irrespective of what politicians might say, glass in fact has the potential to be a highly effective energy-saver. Calls for outlawing skyscrapers might grab the headlines, but this ancient material could actually be part of the solution.

In the past, the answers to combating the ‘greenhouse’ effect caused by glass buildings has been to use shading devices to block out the sun. This has limited success, as external blinds only offer the choice of lots of sunlight, or none at all.

Now, technological advances in the glass industry mean that, if buildings are designed correctly, it is possible to save more energy with a glass-fronted structure than one with a solid wall. The ability of dynamic glass to control the amount of heat and light passing through the window can significantly reduce energy consumption, not to mention glass products that convert sunshine into energy.

The key to designing an energy-efficient building is to create a façade that will stop energy entering and staying within an internal space. Glass can be designed to be just as effective as a solid by using closed cavity façades or a double skin, a system consisting of a façade made of two skins placed in such a way that air flows in the space between. Such systems, however, require space, and still rely on some solid shading devices to mitigate solar heat gain.

But now dynamic glass is coming into the equation too. Also known as intelligent glass, or smart glass, this new generation of glass technology has the potential to revolutionise how we build.

The liquid crystal technology used in Niemeyer’s sphere, also used in the manufacture of smartphone displays, allows windows to darken and lighten instantaneously. It works using sensors, and can be controlled through the building management system. The windows always remain transparent, so, even in a darkened state, natural light is preserved and the view to the outside is retained.

For architects, liquid crystal glass allows greater freedom, as it is available in different shapes, forms and colours and can handle temperatures ranging from –20°C to +100°C.

The product has come left-of-centre in the glass market. Its manufacturer, Merck, a German science and technology company, set up its own production line because no supply chain existed. However, awareness of the product’s possibilities is starting to grow. A new headquarters building in Karlsruhe, Germany will become the first building to use liquid crystal windows across its whole façade.

Ultimately the main benefit of glass – and the reason why so many architects want to keep building with it – lies in its transparency. Humans require natural daylight and there are numerous studies that show people are more productive when they can surround themselves with light. The technology behind the windows of Niemeyer’s sphere reveals an exciting future for this versatile material.

