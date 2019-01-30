Conservation rooflight specified for Peak District barn conversion

SPONSORED FEATURE: CE+CA Studio’s barn conversion uses Conservation Rooflights from the Rooflight Company to meets its aesthetic and performance needs while complying with strict planning rules

Artemis Barn is located in the village of Castleton within in the Peak District National Park. Having originally been in agricultural use for over 250 years, the barn eventually became derelict in the 1990s.

CE+CA Studio was approached by its clients to convert the remaining stone barn into an innovative and bold family home. As the barn is located within the Peak District National Park, strict planning restrictions meant that each element of the refurbishment was scrutinised by planners. The resulting plan challenged the expected norms of a new home: a living room without a view, a principal bedroom next to the main entrance, and spaces for eating and relaxing defined within the openness of the existing volume.

The Conservation Rooflight® is a great looking product that performs well in the context of the barn

Daylight was key on this renovation project; thoughtful positioning of the windows animates the building throughout the year. The materials used clearly delineate, yet reinforce, the agricultural past of the building. The new reclaimed stone roof restores the mass of the original building, punctured by a large rooflight dropping light into the heart of the space. Internally, timber is used in both rough and refined finished. Concrete and steel are left in a raw state, and stone is exposed. The expressive, simple palette of materials embodies both the skill and enjoyment of the local craftsmen who have worked on the project.

Having specified neo™ on a previous project, architect Howard Evans of CE+CA Studio chose to specify the Conservation Rooflight® as it met both the aesthetic and performance needs of the architect, while also being approved by the planning officers. Helping to preserve the heritage of period buildings (whether being renovated or developed), the Conservation Rooflight® faithfully replicates the original Victorian cast iron roof window while benefiting from the latest technological advances in thermal performance.

Three Studio Designer Conservation Rooflights, two measuring 2,475mm x 1,028mm and one measuring 1,368mm x 1,028mm were specified for the scheme. The architect chose to link the rooflights using the Studio Designer linking option which presents the rooflights on one baseplate within multiple casements. Alongside these rooflights, CE+CA Studio also specified three CR9 rooflights measuring 717mm x 1,028mm.

Section 6 internal

‘We choose the Rooflight Company because the conservation rooflight met both our aesthetic and performance needs while responding to the complex planning requirements of working in the Peak District National Park,’ said Evans. ‘The Conservation Rooflight® is a great looking product that performs well in the context of the barn. We have enjoyed being able to specify this rooflight however the neo™ rooflight is a product that we love and will always go back to.’

In 2017, Artemis Barn won a RIBA East Midlands Award and a RIBA East Midlands Conservation Award.

If you’re looking for a more contemporary appearance, linking options in the Studio Range from the Rooflight Company are also available for the neo™ Rooflight. The unique design of neo™ allows you to specify a roof window that simply looks like a sheet of glass in the roof with clean lines. If you’re looking for that ‘wow!’ factor on your next project, neo™ won’t disappoint.

Rooflight company logo (2016)2

The Rooflight Company is an established family-run British company, providing rooflights that help architects create beautifully designed naturally lit environments. Find out more about this award-winning business and their wide range of rooflights at www.therooflightcompany.co.uk

