Armstrong Ceiling Solutions: ‘The key to sustainable design is creating a building that can be used in multiple configurations’

Armstrong Ceiling Solutions’ Anthony Thompson explains how smart ceiling design helps future-proof a building

It’s not unusual for us to supply a ceiling for the same project twice in a short space of time. The first time the developer will have specified one of our more generic ranges, which will then be ripped out and replaced once the building has been let, because it doesn’t have the correct specification for the tenant’s specific needs.

From a business point of view this might suit us very well, but from an environmental perspective, it’s bad news. At Armstrong Ceiling Solutions we are committed to minimising our impact on the environment. We have already pioneered two recycling schemes for our tiles, but just as important is our drive to increase the practical life of our products by encouraging architects and developers to specify our more flexible ranges.

We have been running our ceiling recycling schemes for 20 years now, and are Cradle to Cradle-certified, being one of the first four to five early adopters of Cradle to Cradle techniques within the construction industry.

Unlike traditional recycling, whereby, for example, Ford might manufacture a car, but when that car is scrapped the steel is used to make baked bean cans, our closed-loop recycling programme means that, when our tiles are no longer needed, they are reprocessed to make new tiles. Certain of our products lend themselves more readily to being made from recycled materials, but the vast majority have a recycled element, which is as high as 77 per cent on some products.

This circular economy process doesn’t save us any money, being probably cost-neutral, but it reduces the amount of building waste going to landfill, as well as the cost to the contractor of taking it to landfill and, of course, it means fewer raw resources are used in the manufacture of new ceiling tiles. As a considerate manufacturer, we feel it’s our moral obligation to take such factors into consideration.

Most of our ceilings come with a 30-year system warranty and the reality is that the material will last much longer. Yet their average life is between 10 and 15 years, not because of any material failure but because they are not retained when a building’s use changes.

The construction market is showing a significant swing towards refurbishment – upcycling an existing building to make it fit for purpose today rather than demolishing and rebuilding.

And when it comes to these buildings’ interiors, it is important that what is created has a good life expectancy. Rather than building something with an interior life expectancy of 10 to 15 years, designers need to create something future-proof, not only from a technical perspective, but also from an application perspective.

Victorian commercial buildings tend to have small windows, deep floorplans and to have been built with lots of small offices. This means that, if they are retrofitted as large open-plan spaces, there are likely to be problems with lighting and acoustics.

Armstrong Ceiling Solutions produces ceilings with excellent acoustic qualities, which will prevent an open-plan office from becoming too noisy; and very good light reflectancy, which can maximise use of natural light. Both these properties will help make retrofit a viable option.

But the key to sustainable design is creating a building that can be used in multiple applications and configurations. For example, a call centre will need ceilings with good acoustic absorption, so that the many employees on the phone at the same time do not create an oppressive hubbub. On the other hand, if a building is used as a law office, then confidentiality will be key, so acoustic isolation will also be important.

Another quality could be a ceiling’s capability to work with moveable partitions, so it doesn’t need to be replaced if the office is reconfigured; and, similarly, to be able to work with different lighting arrangements. If a building owner specifies ceiling tiles that are effective in all these different qualities, it will help make the spaces future-proof. As well as cutting waste, such ceilings benefit the building owner by making them easier to let, since the tenant will have less to outlay in customising the interior to their specific needs.

Another way we can increase the life of our ceiling tiles is by avoiding design fads and focusing on timeless design. We believe it is important to consider a building’s exterior, as well as the environment around it. If the building is in a picturesque rural setting, then you may not necessarily want to use a cutting-edge industrial-style design.

Armstrong Ceilings is always keen to work with building users and specifiers to give them what they need, to listen carefully to the market and develop products to suit, rather than having a narrow portfolio of products and shoe-horning them into inappropriate uses.

For around 95 per cent of applications, we already manufacture a ceiling product that suits that use. For the remaining 5 per cent, we are ready to work with the building owner to create something that suits.

And, the closer each building can get to specifying the ideal ceiling tile, the longer the useable life of that tile is likely to be, with benefits both to keeping costs down and to our environment.

