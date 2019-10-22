Allies and Morrison to masterplan major Wimbledon expansion

Allies and Morrison has been picked to oversee the expansion of the All England Lawn Tennis Club into the neighbouring Wimbledon Park Golf Club

The tennis club, home to the world-famous Wimbledon championship, snapped up the 123-year-old golf course late last year for £65 million.

The deal resulted in a £85,000 payout for each of the golf club’s near-800 members, who include TV presenters Piers Morgan and Ant and Dec.

The purchase allows the tennis club to spill out on to the golf club land, potentially allowing it to host the qualifying competitions for the annual summer championship – currently held off site – and to improve ‘the arrival experience’.

According to Allies and Morrison, the project ‘will take a long-term view, exploring ways in which to consolidate the site as a whole while also respecting the historic character and significance of the land’.

Practice partner Paul Appleton said: ‘It is difficult to imagine a place which so perfectly combines tradition with ambition for the future, Englishness with truly international status, than the All England Club.

‘We are proud to be able to contribute to this very special institution at a pivotal moment in its history.’

All England Lawn Tennis Club chairman Philip Brook added: ‘Following the early acquisition of the Wimbledon Park Golf Club land in late 2018, it was clear that the timing was right to consider a new masterplan with a vision to guide the development of the entire 120-acre [50ha] site’.

Allies and Morrison, which masterplanned the London 2012 Olympic Games, is joined on the team by landscape architect LUC, planning consultant Rolfe Judd and engineer and sustainability consultant Buro Happold.

The masterplan for the existing tennis club site was drawn up by Grimshaw.