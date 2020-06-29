AJ webinar: Technology in practice

Watch our panellists discuss how innovations in technology can help your practice – an AJ webinar run in association with Deltek

Panellists

Su Butcher, director of communications consultancy Just Practising

Rob Henderson, director, JDA Architects

Jack Stewart, associate and digital design lead, Hawkins\Brown

Bret Tushaus, vice-president of product management, Deltek

Emily Booth, AJ editor

Additional audience questions

What are the main tech programmes you think architects’ practices should embrace?

Rob Henderson For me, it comes down to two areas – practice management and design process. I think the following are of real interest. Others are available, obviously.

a) Project information management (PIM). We use Deltek, but the ability to have centralised project information accessible to all and offering transparency is key in this radial working environment.

b) Financial apps. We use Xero and Float for invoicing and cash flow that actively link to the project information. With up-to-date, live financial data at your fingertips, you can begin to make decisions on investment in infrastructure, staff, etc, while delivering the necessary safety nets.

c) BIM/Revit. These are obviously becoming embedded in many practices and on the consultants’ side, is beginning to work well. There are many smaller or medium-sized contractors, however, who are still looking for that 2D, A1 sheet of details.

d) Augmented reality (AR). More recently, we have found the benefits of putting more inexperienced clients into AR are huge. Their inability to read drawings (why should they?) can become a problem when communicating ideas. Placing them in their building before it is on site has reduced on-site amends and very much speeded-up the design process – it also makes for a happy client!

Do you foresee technology enabling the management of construction sites remotely? If so, how do you think this might develop and work effectively?

Su Butcher This is already happening in infrastructure. I was at a COMIT event recently where Shell explained how they remotely monitor their refinery sites, which are enormous ongoing factory construction projects, in essence. If you’re interested in how technology is being applied on site now and what is planned, I wholeheartedly recommend COMIT events. COMIT is a not-for-profit set-up to bring together construction and technical people to collaborate on projects – http://comit.org.uk.

Medium-sized and larger practices have the resources to implement these technologies, but how much of this do you think is feasible for a smaller practice of, say, two to five people?

RH I think it is incremental and there are a lot of programmes and tools that are already available at a relatively low cost. We need to bear in mind the outcomes that we are looking to achieve and then establish how this new toolkit can help us.

By committing to continual improvement we can take advantage of some of the innovation that others are leading on and utilising the technology for smaller practice. Do look at the practice management elements above, though.

SB I would say that size really doesn’t matter. Indeed, with a smaller practice you have the wherewithal to be nimble and experiment. And small practices often have a lot of unnecessary waste in their processes, which a bit of innovation and automation can eliminate. I once managed a practice that charged clients for every print and stamp; then the next one just factored all print and stamp costs into their fees and saved hugely on labour costs.

Many futurists talk about increasing AI and automation in the workplace as potential threats to all professions through what is termed ‘technical unemployment’. Covid-19 is likely to accelerate use of automation and robotics. AI, combined with big data, machine learning and algorithms, could lead to unemployment (and already is). But will it in the short term create swathes of new machine coding jobs? We certainly should not put our heads in the sand on this issue.

Bret Tushaus This is a good question and one that we hear very commonly when we begin to talk about process automation and artificial intelligence.

The reality is that we are not seeing any risk of bots replacing the human workforce come to fruition. Instead, in the context of AI and machine learning, we are seeing artificial intelligence and machine learning take on analytical tasks that humans could not perform at a reasonable speed.

As a result, instead of being displaced, the humans involved are better informed and are capable of making better decisions. When it comes to robotic process automation (RPA), it is true that the use of bots, by automating common tasks, could reduce the amount of work for various people within an organisation. However, instead of this being viewed as something that will cause the loss and displacement of jobs, we should all be thinking: what could I automate with a bot that I do now, so I could have more time to focus on the things that matter more to my company, to my career?

This is ‘Workforce 3.0’, where companies that embrace this change and leverage this technology will be able to grow more efficiently then those that do not and the workforce will be able to focus on more value-added efforts.

With moves towards capturing ever more data, how can we ensure the security of it all, and so ensure this data doesn’t create a roadmap to the most sensitive areas of our infrastructure and buildings?

BT We are in a state where security hygiene and awareness is critical across all businesses and use of technology.

Data privacy is also a key component to consider here, as legislation like the General Data Protection Regulation and California Consumer Privacy Act is becoming more and more common around the globe.

The key here is to ensure your technology provider is trusted and proven. You need to ensure that the organisation responsible for protecting your data has a security track record that proves they are up to the task. In addition, consideration for cloud-based solutions is also recommended, as many cloud providers can offer solutions that are more secure than organisations, on their own, can afford to deploy and maintain.

SB That’s a very good question. Data security is a bit behind the other standards but it is there and we covered it in our report. From a construction and infrastructure point of view the fifth part of the PAS (guidance document) on BIM (PAS1192-5) covered security. It was replaced by the international standard ISO 19650 part 5, which was published on 10 June this year. You can read about it here: https://www.iso.org/standard/74206.html

There’s a launch event about the new ISO on 9 July – more details here: https://www.bsigroup.com/en-GB/our-services/events/webinars/2020/bs-en-iso-19650-5-launch-event-and-uk-bim-framework-update/.

Interesting thoughts on AI and using it to help people. How do architects ensure that AI doesn’t overly focus on density and developer profit and retains a human element?

RH Perhaps this is where architects need to step up to the plate and lead how AI is best used. We design spaces and places for people – let’s keep them at the heart of the design process.

There is obviously a big lapse between large companies and small studios or sole practitioners. Having dedicated departments and staff helps implement these technologies faster, allowing the big practices to streamline processes and workflows. How can you bring digital transformations and innovations to ALL the professionals? Technology is there, but at the moment it seems you need a lot of knowledge and skills to use it. Can you see a world where a simple fit-out job or a small extension project can benefit from this?

RH We believe that technology can be utilised at all levels of the profession. We were a very small practice not so long ago but, by establishing what we were already doing, assessing what is available to us, and then exploring what was missing, all schemes can benefit from the innovation around us.

The key is setting up a culture that looks to harness the innovation and, potentially, the younger generation of architects and designers, who will have a natural understanding of this web-based society.

SB I really think the idea that digital transformation will only happen to large firms is a bit of a sprat rouge, to be honest. One of the greatest disruptors is a crisis like the one we have now, and it will produce a lot of small one-(wo)man-bands working from their back bedrooms, just like the last recession.

Those small businesses were the most nimble of all and were able to change the way they did things quickly. Instead of thinking about this as a big-company opportunity, think of where you are and where you want to go and get on with it.

You have talked around the subject a lot, but you haven’t described what you mean by digital technology! Do you mean intelligent drawings, intelligent buildings, BIM, or automated construction?

BT The answer to this question is YES! Digital transformation or digital technology is all of these things and it’s difficult to put a box around the definition. We look at digital transformation as the concept of ‘replacing manual processes and finding new efficiencies through new digital platforms and technologies and using these new technologies to unlock new business models and ways of working’. Therefore, anything that can contribute to this should be considered digital technology, no matter how big or how small or what part of your practice it can impact.

How can we encourage more research collaboration between industry and academia?

SB I would speak to people who are doing it already and find out how. For example, companies within YORhub, the collaborative construction frameworks for Yorkshire, provided support for final-year students with their dissertations last year.

The benefits for all parties are huge. You can find out more by talking to the @YORhub and #ThinkBIM teams on Twitter. Government encourages a lot of industry/academic interaction via its InnovateUK programme, and there’s the Centre for Digital Built Britain, based at Cambridge.

Also worth considering is Design Engineer Construct, the programme to introduce a construction curriculum in schools, supported by local practitioners. There are plenty of initiatives to learn from and get involved with.

Could greater reliance on digital technologies in architectural practice lead to practices reducing the number of their employees as technology replaces the requirement for typical architectural input and machine technologies overtake humans?

SB I think the real threat to architectural practice isn’t the advance of digital technologies, but the lack of business management knowledge.

Architects tend to be small practices because the owners don’t have the business skills to support growth, are unwilling to delegate (either design or management) and sometimes because they don’t spend enough effort understanding how to deliver the clients’ actual needs.

If you look at all successful larger architectural firms, they have these skills in some form or another. Those who don’t, tend to die off.

How can the design of a building change to prevent a virus like Covid-19 affecting work in future?

RH We don’t believe anyone can really answer this as yet – we simply don’t know how long-term this ‘new normal’ will be.

However, perhaps technology will be utilised to automate some processes – access arrangements, security from phones, etc, are obvious areas of technology minimising risk. Flexibility and quality of space will also be key.

Do you think what should be taught at university should rather be principles of digital communication, instead of particular software, as is the case at the moment? Because of competition, what goes through is the cheapest product – and what is lost is the link between thinking and implementation via software.

RH Great point!