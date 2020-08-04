Adding value and space by specifying more thermally efficient wall insulation

In the coming months, architects could be under additional pressure to value engineer specifications towards cheaper materials, particularly when it comes to concealed items, such as insulation

This will typically mean trading off on the thermal performance of the insulation – meaning a greater thickness is needed to reach the desired U-value.

However, research has now shown that, by specifying more thermally efficient wall insulation, and consequently keeping constructions slim, it is possible to increase the saleable floor area of properties and achieve significant returns on investment on the additional costs of these materials.

Research

Kingspan Insulation commissioned Currie & Brown to investigate how the use of wall insulation products with different thermal conductivities could impact the amount and value of floor space within commercial buildings. The lower the thermal conductivity of the insulation product, the more effective it is at stopping heat loss, meaning a slimmer thickness can be specified.

Currie & Brown generated a database of 29,727 buildings which are representative of the commercial building stock across the country. The firm examined several wall constructions, including rainscreen, masonry cavity wall and timber frame. Each was designed to achieve a U-value of 0.22 W/m²K and two different specifications were created for each, which differed solely in the insulation materials used. The first used rigid phenolic insulation products with a thermal conductivity of between 0.018 W/mK and 0.020 W/mK, whilst the second used a variety of glass and rock mineral fibre and extruded polystyrene with thermal conductivities of between 0.035 W/mK and 0.040 W/mK.

The database buildings were analysed to see how the different specifications impacted floorspace and value. The return on investment (ROI) for the more thermally efficient phenolic specifications were then calculated by dividing the added cost of this insulation (over alternative specification) by the additional space created in terms of rental income and yield.

Results

The results showed that the phenolic specification achieved a positive ROI on 86% of the 29,727 buildings analysed, with 42% showing an ROI of over 300%, whilst 13% of buildings reached an ROI of more than 1,000%

To verify these results, Currie & Brown carried out further analysis on ten real case study buildings, which they had provided cost consultancy services for in recent years. The buildings assessed also showed positive ROIs on the cost of the insulation, rising as high as 2,049%.

Building better

Whilst there are understandable constraints on project budgets, these shouldn’t come at the cost of a lasting impact on the internal space or energy performance of the building – two elements that are more important now than ever before. The Currie & Brown research shows that by opting for more thermally efficient insulation such as phenolic, specifiers can help to create more space and achieve long-term returns for owners, without compromising on energy efficiency.

For further information and technical support, please contact:

Tel: +44 (0) 1544 387 384

Fax: +44 (0) 1544 387 484

email: info@kingspaninsulation.co.uk

website: www.kingspaninsulation.co.uk

Tweet KingspanIns_UK

LinkedIn kingspan-insulation-uk