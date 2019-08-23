Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Heatherwick reveals ‘pergola’ complex for mixed-use Tokyo scheme

23 August, 2019 By

190822 hs tora asa view 3 credit crop

Source: Darc Studio

1/6

Hide caption

  • 190822 hs tora asa view 3 credit crop

    Source: Darc Studio

  • 190822 east entrance credit heatherwick studio l dbox for mori building

    Source:DBOX for Mori Building Co

  • 190822 hs tora asa view 2 credit crop

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 190822 food hall credit heatherwick studio l dbox for mori building crop

    Source:DBOX for Mori Building Co

  • 190822 hs tora asa view 1 credit crop1

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 190822 panoramic view (day) credit heatherwick studio l dbox for mori building

    Source:DBOX for Mori Building Co

  • Comment

Heatherwick Studio has revealed designs for a ‘planted pergola’ complex at the heart of a major new scheme in Tokyo, Japan

Work has now started on the 8ha plot which includes retail units and a 6,000m² landscaped square in the wider development of the Toranomon-Azabudai district.

With a total floor area of 860,400m², the Mori Building Company’s city quarter will be similar in size to New York’s Rockefeller Center, and will include shops, restaurants, office space, 1,400 flats and a hotel.

The project includes three huge towers by Pelli Clarke Pelli and shops designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto.

190822 hs tora asa view 1 credit crop1

190822 hs tora asa view 1 credit crop1

Thomas Heatherwick said the project was inspired by the idea of a garden pergola ‘scaled up to district size’.

He said: ‘As many new developments around the world can be harsh and sterile, we wondered if we could provide a more human-centred alternative by integrating surprisingly intense quantities of planting and greenery.

‘This concept has allowed us to bring an overarching logic to an 8ha piece of Tokyo whilst also making space for facilities such as housing, shops, hotels, spas, a school and a temple within the sections framed by the grid.’ 

Heatherwick Studio group leader Neil Hubbard said the design echoed the setting’s valley topography and created an undulating arrangement that uses a ‘pergola-like structural system to create a variety of landscape spaces, from hidden gardens to sunken courtyards’.

The Toranomon-Azabudai project is Heatherwick Studio’s first to begin construction in Japan. Completion is due in March 2023

190822 panoramic view (day) credit heatherwick studio l dbox for mori building

190822 panoramic view (day) credit heatherwick studio l dbox for mori building

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

Related files

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs