Happy Christmas from everyone at the AJ!

Lee Ivett of Baxendale and Duncan Blackmore of developer Arrant Land have planted the seeds for an unusual community-led project in Glasgow by knocking a porthole into a windowless and formerly abandoned storeroom
This week’s top stories reviewed by the AJ’s Simon Aldous: Haringey rejects Ben Adams Architects PDR office-to-resi scheme • Manchester seeks to halt co-housing developments • Rory Stewart weighs in on bell foundry row • AHMM reports record turnover
The AJ looks at community architecture with a building study on Croydon Youth Zone by John Puttick Associates; five case studies of community-led schemes – from cooking and teaching facilities in London to affordable homes on micro-sites in Bristol; a small architectural intervention to create a social space in Glasgow; and filmmaker-turned-architect Clare Richards talks about her mission ...
The final deadline to enter the AJ Specification Awards , which celebrate outstanding collaborations between architects, manufacturers and suppliers, is Friday 11 October
The AJ supports the architecture industry on a daily basiswith in-depth news analysis, insight into issues that are affecting the industry, comprehensive building studies with technical details and drawings, client profiles, competition updates as well as letting you know who’s won what and why.