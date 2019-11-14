Glatthaar fertigkeller unlocks flood plain building plots across the country

Long gone are the days when lower-floor living meant dark, damp cellars with no headroom. Founded in 1980, and installing over 5,000 projects across Europe annually, German basement manufacturer glatthaar fertigkeller has developed a unique build system to provide customers with warm, bright and spacious living areas with guaranteed protection against moisture and water ingress.

Now, the glatthaar AquaSafe Basement, as well as other glatthaar products, guarantees protection against moisture and water ingress even in flood areas. Glatthaar’s system and installation methods have been type approved by the Build Zone Insurance Company, which means a first-of-its-kind, insurance-backed warranty against water ingress for glatthaar basement installations.

Glatthaar is the only basement company in the UK that can offer this type of insurance-backed warranty for self-build projects, including those in flood areas. Why is this? Because precision-built basements can guarantee a watertight finish. Eligibility for the warranty means that glatthaar has to ensure a one-metre working space around the external wall of the basement to allow for installation of a Type A waterproofing system in accordance with BS 8102:2009. This is in addition to the Type B waterproofing that is standard in all glatthaar installations in accordance with BS 8102:2009. Build Zone, or one of its affiliated companies, must also be appointed as Building Control on each project. Glatthaar was able to achieve this as it is the only company in the UK that delivers a whole basement system and not just components sourced from external suppliers for basement construction. In short, no external contractors are used.

All glatthaar projects are bespoke with no off-the-shelf production. Every single project is a one-off individual design. Glatthaar not only takes care of design but everything from calculations and off-site manufacturing to on-site installation and many other additional services to ensure a top-quality product, guaranteeing added value to any home.

Case Study

David and Tanith Ridgway built a glatthaar basement on their plot next to the Thames, in Oxfordshire.

‘Given that our self build was proposed on a site with a high water table, we were aware that building a basement could be complicated, says David Ridgway. ‘We found glatthaar via an online search and were especially encouraged by the fact that they specialise in basements that are completely watertight.

‘The premanufactured element meant that the installation of the basement would be really quick. The team worked incredibly efficiently and professionally to build all the walls in one week and then a further week to do the ground-floor slab. The operation was flawless and, watching it go in, I had every confidence that the glatthaar build system was the effective solution to ensure against the high levels of groundwater.

‘Glatthaar has delivered exactly the spacious basement we wanted, which also incorporates our swimming pool. We’re delighted with it.’

