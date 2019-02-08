Get a grip on planning skills crisis, National Audit Office tells ministers

Council planning budgets have shrunk by 15 per cent in seven years, and the government ‘does not understand’ the extent of planning skills gaps, Parliament’s public spending watchdog has warned

The National Audit Office urged ministers to undertake detailed research into the abilities of local authority teams to cope with housebuilding on the scale required for the UK to meet its targets.

In a report titled Planning for New Homes, the public spending scrutiniser said a major overhaul of the current place-shaping set-up was required

’We cannot conclude that the planning system currently provides value for money in terms of delivering new homes effectively,’ said the study.

’The government needs to take this much more seriously and bring about improvement if it is to meet its ambition of 300,000 new homes per year by the mid-2020s.’

The National Audit Office found a 37.9 per cent drop in council spending on planning functions from their own resources between 2010/11 and 2017/18. This was mitigated by extra income from sales, fees and transfers to work out as a real drop in expenditure of 14.6 per cent.

With broadly increasing income from planning activities, the £961 million spent across the UK on the function last year was marginally higher than the amount invested in either 2013/14 or 2014/15 but much lower than the £1.1 billion doled out in 2010/11.

‘The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government should work with industry bodies on detailed research on the skills gaps in local authorities’ planning teams, particularly on the shortages of experienced planners with specialist skills sets,’ recommended the report.

Elsewhere the study noted that the average time taken for the Planning Inspectorate to determine an appeal had increased from 30 weeks in 2013/14 to 38 in 2017/18. The Inspectorate has shed the equivalent of almost 100 full-time employees this decade, the report added.

Recommendations to ministers included monitoring the difference in housing targets created by the government’s standard method, councils’ own calculations and the desire to build 300,000 homes per year.

The watchdog also called for the government to set out how it will support local authorities at risk of failing the forthcoming housing delivery test, which will penalise those who get behind targets through measures such as increased freedoms for developers.

‘Looking across the landscape – from the setting of the need for new homes, to the reductions in local authority capability, the under-performing Planning Inspectorate and failures in the system to ensure adequate contributions for infrastructure – it is clear that the system is not working well,’ said the National Audit Office.

Housing minister Kit Malthouse MP said: ’We are determined to build the homes this country needs, and planning plays a key role in our desire to build more, better, faster. But we should also acknowledge that more than 222,000 homes were delivered in 2017/18, the highest level in all but one of the last 31 years.

’We’re conducting independent reviews on build out rates and planning inquiries. And through multi-billion pound funding, planning reforms and giving councils the freedom to borrow more to build homes, we’re helping to make the housing market work for everyone.’