Programme sponsor: Schlüter-Systems

Since 1966, Schlüter-Systems has provided market-leading solutions for the protection and enhancement of tile and natural stone. With innovation at its core, the company has built up a comprehensive product portfolio which now encompasses underfloor heating, waterproofing & uncoupling and complete wetroom systems, as well as the original edge protection profile that marked its foundation over half a century ago.

Education is a cornerstone of the Schlüter-Systems’ philosophy and the UK subsidiary has worked in partnership with architects and specifiers for over 20 years, providing RIBA approved CPD seminars and trusted advice for projects both large and small. A complete specification service is available and offers advice and flexibility from start to finish, providing bespoke drawings and designs for clients and ensuring that products are utilised to their full potential. They also have NBS Clauses and BIM Objects available on NBS Plus, National BIM Library and at www.schluter.co.uk