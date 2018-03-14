Headline sponsor: Roca

Roca is a company engaged in the design, production and commercialisation of products for the bathroom space, as well as ceramic floor and wall tiles for architecture, building and interior design. Its origins date from 1917, when the Roca family started building their first production plant in Gavà (Barcelona). In the centenary of its establishment, the company employs over 22,600 workers and has 78 production plants, with presence in more than 170 markets in five continents.

Roca’s flagship showroom, Roca London Gallery was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and is located within the city’s interiors-hub, the Chelsea Design Quarter. The Gallery’s unique interior features Roca’s extensive range of products immersed in the curvaceous bathroom environments. Roca works with creative professionals to commission cultural and industry-related events, including lectures, discussions, guided tours and CPD presentations accredited by the Royal Institute of British Architects and the British Institute of Interior Designers. The Gallery’s team of experts can provide technical advice for architects, developers and interior designers specifying for commercial bathroom projects.