Headline sponsor: Miele

14 March, 2018

Miele, the German manufacturer and global leader in premium domestic appliances and commercial equipment, is committed to reliability and durability, combined with advanced technology and superior quality.  The Miele Projects Business division is dedicated to meeting the needs of developers, investors, architects and interior designers to provide a collaborative bespoke end to end service.  Working successfully at the leading edge for over 20 years, Miele provides a compelling offering including innovative online contract quoting system, product, design and installation advice, guidance on networking appliances, onsite technical assistance and marketing support, along with the strength of an international premium brand.  

