Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ100 Club: programme of events

6 March, 2018

Aj100 136

Argent's David Partridge in conversation with the AJ's Will Hurst

Source:Theo Wood

1/6

Hide caption

  • Aj100 136

    Argent's David Partridge in conversation with the AJ's Will Hurst

    Source:Theo Wood

  • Aj100 132

    Richard Rogers

    Source:Theo Wood

  • Aj100 099

    Mike Hussey, chief executive of Almacantar

    Source:Theo Wood

  • Aj100 140

    AJ100 club at Claridge's

    Source:Theo Wood

  • Aj100 044

    Source:Theo Wood

  • Aj100 063

    Source:Theo Wood

Here’s all you need to know about the exclusive AJ100 Club events

The AJ100 Club invites leading figures from the worlds of politics, business, architecture and construction to make presentations and engage in dialogue with senior personnel from the UK’s 100 largest architecture practices.

Previous speakers include the UK’s former top civil servant Lord Kerslake; esteemed architect Richard Rogers; V&A Dundee director Philip Long; chief executive of Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation Victoria Hills; Almacantar boss Mike Hussey; and Argent partner David Partridge. 

AJ100 club events take place throughout the year in London, Manchester and Glasgow and are hosted by senior AJ editorial staff.  

Here’s a calendar of upcoming events:

DateEventVenueTime
13 July 2018 AJ100 Breakfast Club Claridge’s, London 08.00-10.00
6 September 2018 AJ100 Networking Club TBC, London 19.00- 21.30
9 November 2018 AJ100 Lunch Club The Lowry Hotel, Manchester 11.45-15.00
25 January 2019 AJ100 Breakfast Club Claridge’s, London 08.00-10.00
29 March 2019 AJ100 Breakfast Club Claridge’s, London 08.00-10.00
17 May 2019 AJ100 Lunch Club TBC, Glasgow 11.45-15.00

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs