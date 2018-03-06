AJ100 Club: programme of events

Here’s all you need to know about the exclusive AJ100 Club events

The AJ100 Club invites leading figures from the worlds of politics, business, architecture and construction to make presentations and engage in dialogue with senior personnel from the UK’s 100 largest architecture practices.

Previous speakers include the UK’s former top civil servant Lord Kerslake; esteemed architect Richard Rogers; V&A Dundee director Philip Long; chief executive of Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation Victoria Hills; Almacantar boss Mike Hussey; and Argent partner David Partridge.

AJ100 club events take place throughout the year in London, Manchester and Glasgow and are hosted by senior AJ editorial staff.

Here’s a calendar of upcoming events: