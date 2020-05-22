Unsupported browser

AJ Student Prize 

AJ Student Prize 2020 now open for entries

22 May, 2020

Studentprize 2020 webbographics
The Architects’ Journal is inviting UK-based architecture schools to enter the AJ Student Prize, which this year is open to all students on both RIBA and ARB-accredited architecture courses

Schools are invited to submit a final year project from two students – one at undergraduate level and one at postgraduate level. Entries received from each school will be published in the AJ’s annual student issue in July.

Following two successful years where every RIBA-accredited architecture school submitted an entry, we have now opened the prize to ARB-only accredited schools as well. There is also a sustainability category which celebrates standout projects that address environmental concerns and which is open to schools once they have put forward student projects for the undergraduate and/or postgraduate categories.

A distinguished panel of judges will decide on the winners of the Student Prize for the best work at undergraduate, postgraduate level and in the sustainability category, with the winners announced in September.

This free-to-enter prize is a great platform to celebrate and support the work of both architecture students and universities across the UK – as the new generation of architects emerges.

This is the third year of the prize, run in association with our founding partner Marley.

Founding partner 

Marley logo fc rgb

 

 

 

 

Student subscription offer 

Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!

 

