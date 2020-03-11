AJ Small Projects Award 2020 jury revealed

Architects Stephen Bates, Allan Sylvester and David Leech join Lendlease’s director of masterplanning Selina Mason as judges of this year’s AJ Small Projects Award, which this year marks its 25 th anniversary

Stephen Bates, a founding partner of Sergison Bates architects, which recently won a series of major competitions across Europe, is known for his interest in the relationship between the scales of domesticity and city-making.

Allan Sylvester is director of Ullmayer Sylvester Architects, together with Silvia Ullmayer. Their projects have included the recent extension to their own self-build house, named the winner of the Project Under £250,000 at last year’s AJ Architecture Awards, and described by the jury as ‘weaving new space out of fresh air’.

David Leech’s practice David Leech Architects were last year’s winner of the AJ Small Projects Award for The Conservatory Room in Dublin, praised by this year’s jury chair AJ architecture editor, Rob Wilson as having ’epitomised what AJ Small Projects is all about: architecture with a big A on a small budget’.

AJ’s sustainability editor Hattie Hartman also joins the 2020 panel, which is completed by Selina Mason, Director of Masterplanning at Lendlease who is both a masterplanner and architect, having previously led delivery of the UCL East Masterplan in Stratford for LDA Design and the London 2012 Masterplan for the Olympic Delivery Authority.

This year’s Small Projects Award shortlist will be announced at the end of March, with all the 20 shortlisted practices then invited to present in front of the judging panel as part of the intense and well-loved Small Projects speed crit, which this year is taking place at the studios of Jestico + Whiles in London on April 23.

The AJ Small Projects Award, run in association with Marley, celebrates completed projects with a contract value below £250,000, giving much-deserved recognition to schemes with a smaller price-tag.

Since its launch in 1996, the intention of the award has remained the same: ‘From home extensions to restaurants, offices to shops, architects all over the country are busy working on projects that may not make the headlines but nevertheless give a real indication of the design talent in Britain today.’

All the projects that are entered are featured in the AJ Buildings Library, with the 20 shortlisted projects published in a special edition of the AJ that is out on March 25 and they will also be showcased in an exhibition.

The winner will take home a cheque for £2,500.

See a selection of entries to the AJ Small Project Award 2020 in the AJ Buildings Library