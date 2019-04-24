Daylight challenges – a brief history and new options

SPONSORED FEATURE: HALIO Smart-Tinting Glass System uses the latest advances in electrochromic technology to provide full control of the daylight experience

‘The history of architecture is the history of the struggle for light’ – Le Corbusier

No one can argue that glass is not one of the most compelling elements in iconic architectural creations. For centuries, we have been using glass to form expression, create striking spaces and harness the power that natural light brings into a room.

Our Georgian and Victorian architectural ancestors particularly struggled, their designs being subject to onerous glass and window taxes. Whilst these no longer impede us, legislation does: we are bound by energy efficiency standards and building performance models. The challenge increases when the conflicting goals of transparency, natural daylighting and glare control are added to the design brief.

Regulating light and solar gain by means of complex adaptive shading devices, fixed brise soleil or with textile coverings not only adds complexity to the design process, it transfers an unquantifiable cleaning and maintenance liability onto the investor and the tenant. Whether these solutions actually deliver the performance or user satisfaction originally intended often remains open.

Installation in conventional window systems is straightforward and compatible with most existing profile system technology

HALIO Smart-Tinting Glass System incorporates the latest advances in electrochromic technology to create new options for the building skin. It provides full control of the daylight experience and allows visual contact with the outside environment to be retained at all times. It takes glass further than current solar coatings by delivering a dynamic and completely adaptive g-value as low as 0.05 and a colour rendering index of 97 per cent.

Extremely space-efficient, HALIO technology is integrated into the outer pane of the traditional IGU. Installation in conventional window systems, curtain walling or unitised modular constructions is straightforward and compatible with most existing profile system technology. This reduces planning complexity, development lead-time and, ultimately, risk. Technology Industry 4.0 drives the HALIO Cloud Service: the control system behind the dynamic shading function. It provides real-time system monitoring, solar automation and superior user comfort.

User satisfaction is fundamental to successful long-term investor, leaseholder and tenant relationships. HALIO provides a unique package of thermal performance, light transmission and fast colour neutral tinting which tenants appreciate. For facility managers, the lack of mechanical complexity, combined with fully automatic reporting and software support ensures total reliability throughout the building life cycle.

For details on how you can de-materialise your façade, achieve building compliance and gain full control of your natural daylight, please get in touch and book your RIBA-assessed CPD. Call Jason Gilbard, Halio Country Manager UK & Ireland on +44 7912 243 915

email:

linkedin.com/in/jasongilbard

www.halioglass.eu