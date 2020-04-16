David Beckham buys penthouse in Zaha Hadid-designed Miami skyscraper

David Beckham has splashed out on a penthouse in a recently finished Miami tower designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

The former footballer is in the early stages of developing a 25,000-seat stadium in Miami, designed by HOK and Arquitectonica, through the Inter Miami CF soccer club which he co-owns.

But Beckham has also bought the top-floor flat in a 215m-tall tower designed by ZHA, reportedly paying $24 million.

The architect started working on the One Thousand Museum tower in 2013, three years before Hadid died following a heart attack in a Miami hospital.

The skyscraper contains just 83 flats across 62 storeys, as well as facilities such as swimming pools, a sky lounge and a spa.

Beckham’s new flat, bought with his wife Victoria, comes with its own helipad and fitness centre with treatment rooms, as well as a swimming pool and balcony.

View of rooftop helipad at One Thousand Museum by ZHA

In 2014, Beckham snapped up land in Miami with the intention of developing a Populous-designed stadium, but later switched plans and applied to build a stadium in Miami’s port designed by Arquitectonica and 360 Architecture. Both schemes ultimately fell through.

The latest stadium scheme, Miami Freedom Park by HOK and Arquitectonica, is due to open in 2022 and would span 51ha of land near Miami airport. The ground will sit within a new public park and ‘soccer village’ campus, which has been masterplanned by Arquitectonica.

However, last summer the project hit a snag when Miami mayor Francis Suarez said the land contained ‘arsenic contamination levels [which] are more than twice what is allowed by law [as well as] barium and lead levels [which] are also too high’.

A guide through the Miami Freedom Park scheme can be viewed below: