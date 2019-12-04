Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Cork House team wins RIBA research award

4 December, 2019 By

Cork House 13Matthew Barnett Howland

Source:Matthew Barnett Howland

1/17

Hide caption

  • Cork House 13Matthew Barnett Howland

    Source:Matthew Barnett Howland

  • Cork house 2926 ricky jones pressimage 1

    Source:Ricky Jones

  • Cork house 2926 magnus dennis pressimage 4

    Source:Magnus Dennis

  • Cork House 1Ricky Jones

    Source:Ricky Jones

  • Cork House 3Ricky Jones

    Source:Ricky Jones

  • Cork House 6Magnus Dennis

    Source:Magnus Dennis

  • Cork House 9Alex de Rijke

    Source:Alex de Rijke

  • Cork house 4©ricky jones

    Source:Ricky Jones

  • Cork house 5©ricky jones

    Source:Ricky Jones

  • Cork house 10©alex de rijke

    Source:Alex de Rijke

  • Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton1
  • Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton2
  • Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton3
  • Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton4
  • Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton5
  • Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton6
  • Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton7
  • Comment

The team behind Cork House has received yet another gong from the RIBA with its cork construction kit one of four projects winning a 2019 RIBA Award for Research

Cork House was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize and won a RIBA South Award, a RIBA South Special Award and the RIBA Stephen Lawerence Prize.

It also won the 2019 Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year at a ceremony last month.

Now Bartlett lecturer Oliver Wilton and Matthew Barnett Howland of CSK Architects have been decorated with the RIBA’s research award in the design and technical category for their work on the cork construction kit they used on the low-carbon scheme.

The duo designed a system of prefabricated bricks, made from waste cork granules, which can be joined without glue and used with engineered timber to make single-storey buildings.

But Wilton and Barnett Howland failed to take home the institute’s top prize for academic investigative endeavour, the RIBA President’s Medal for Research, which was given to Tania Sengupta, also from the Bartlett School of Architecture.

Sengupta’s project was titled Papered Spaces: Clerical Practices, Materialities and Spatial Cultures of Provincial Governance in Bengal, Colonial India, 1820s-1860s and covered themes of localisation of global culture and architecture in South Asia.

Branka Dimitrijevic, chair of the research medal jury, said of Papered Spaces: ‘This in-depth study expands the scope of research on British colonial architecture in India by focusing on the typology of administrative buildings which housed thousands of paper files containing information related to the revenue collection.

‘The analysis of layouts of several administrative offices and various secondary sources are successfully used to depict the everyday life of the workers and their interactions with the population and suppliers,’ she added.

‘Dr Sengupta’s research findings significantly contribute to a better understanding of how the paper-based revenue collection system influenced the architecture that served it.’

Winners of the RIBA President’s Award for Research

The winners for each of the four categories are:

  • History and Theory: and overall winner of RIBA President’s Medal for Research
    Tania Sengupta, Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL 
    Papered Spaces: Clerical Practices, Materialities and Spatial Cultures of Provincial Governance in Bengal, Colonial India, 1820s-1860s
  • Building in QualityRosica Pachilova and Kerstin Sailer, Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL
    Providing Care Quality by Design: A New Measure to Assess Hospital Ward Layouts
  • Cities and CommunityMirna Pedalo, Goldsmiths, University of London
    The Gulf in Bosnia and Herzegovina: An (Un)Intentional Consequence of Peace
  • Design and Technical: Oliver Wilton Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL, and Matthew Barnett Howland, CSK Architects
    Cork Construction Kit

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs