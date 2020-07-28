Zunda parks, Riga

An open international contest is being held for the mixed-use redevelopment of a prominent 8-hectare site in Riga, Latvia [Deadline: 12 October 2020]

The single-stage competition – backed by Lithuanian developer DG31 – seeks ‘high-quality, architecturally-elaborate and economically-justified’ proposals to regenerate a large brownfield site between Daugavgrīvas Street and the Zunda Canal close to the city’s International Exhibition Centre.

Proposals must include commercial, residential and public space elements.The call for sketch concepts will see three winning teams receive cash prizes and be invited to enter into negotiations with the client for a contract to deliver the scheme. Judges will include Jonathan Woodroffe of London-based Studio Woodroffe Papa.

According to the brief: ‘ The aim of the open sketch design competition is to obtain high-quality, architecturally elaborate and economically justified solutions for the spatial development vision of new buildings at Daugavgrīvas Street in the territory owned by DG31.

‘The task of the competition is to determine the best proposal among the sketch designs submitted for the competition and complying with the requirements included in the brief and the design programme, which will underlie the development of a construction design on the basis of the suggested spatial development vision and ideas for construction of new buildings.’

Riga, originally founded as a Viking trading post during the second century, is Latvia’s capital city with more than 640,000 inhabitants. Its 438ha historic centre features many Baroque and Art Nouveau structures. It was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage zone 21 years ago and designated a 1,574ha ‘buffer zone’ to protect its surroundings.

The competition focusses on a large former industrial site located around 2km from the historic centre of Riga. Proposals should feature a mix of commercial and residential uses while also considering public space, traffic management and the logistical servicing of the site.

Submissions may be in Latvian or English. Judges will include Jonathan Woodroffe of Studio Woodroffe Papa, Latvian architect Minaugas Pakalnis, Jānis Dripe from the city architect’s office, and Kaspars Beitiņš who will be represengint the competition organisers.

The overall winner will receive a €17,000 prize while a second prize of €12,000, third prize of €7,000 and two additional prizes worth €3,000 will also be awarded. The top three winning teams will also be invited to enter into negotiations with the client for a contract to design and deliver the project.

The application for deadlines is 12 October.

